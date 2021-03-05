Overview

Dr. Kameisha Williams-Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monroe County Hospital.



Dr. Williams-Thomas works at First Choice Primary Care in Macon, GA with other offices in Forsyth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.