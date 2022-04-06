Dr. Kameel Garas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kameel Garas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kameel Garas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Garas works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd Fl 7, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
-
2
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garas?
Very sharp. I told him some of my issues and he knew many more without me even telling him. Kind personable. Unlike other doctors he wanted more info and not just cut me open. Absolutely well worth seeing.
About Dr. Kameel Garas, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1700843901
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University New England Med Center
- Tufts University St Elizabeth Med Center
- Ain Shams University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garas works at
Dr. Garas has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garas speaks Arabic and Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Garas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.