Overview

Dr. Kambiz Yazdani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universitetet I Oslo, Det Medisinske Fakultet and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Yazdani works at NOVA Cardiovascular Care in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.