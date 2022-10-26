Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tajkarimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Tajkarimi works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Surgical Consulting, PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 208, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 687-3601Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tajkarimi performed a BBL and lipo360 for me and I cannot be happier. The procedure was quick and painless. He was very attentive and gentle. The results are way beyond my expectations! I cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1942326251
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
