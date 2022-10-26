Overview

Dr. Kambiz Tajkarimi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Tajkarimi works at Urology Surgical Consulting, PC in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection, Acute and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.