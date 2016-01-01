Dr. Ghafourian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD
Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tehran University (Iran) and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Dermatology Mohs Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 926-8400
2
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
3
Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Kambiz Ghafourian, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1679733620
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Tehran University (Iran)
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
