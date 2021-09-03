Overview

Dr. Kambiz Dardashti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dardashti works at Genesis Healthcare Partners in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.