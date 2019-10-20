Dr. Kambiz Bral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Bral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kambiz Bral, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Bral works at
Locations
Rochester Gastroenterology Pllc1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 210, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-2700Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep PC75 Barclay Cir Ste 205, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bral is an excellent Dr. He diagnosed my cancer during a colonoscopy 12 years ago. The lab/pathology confirmed his suspicion. I have seen him on a regular schedule for colonoscopies ever since. Of course, once it was diagnosed, a surgeon and an oncologist took over. But Dr Bral is the one for check ins. His staff is top notch. If it’s time for the next colonoscopy they will hunt you down until you schedule it!! That’s EXACTLY what you want!!! No putting it off.
About Dr. Kambiz Bral, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bral accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bral has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bral speaks Arabic and Persian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bral.
