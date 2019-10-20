Overview

Dr. Kambiz Bral, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Bral works at Rochester Gastroenterology And Associates in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.