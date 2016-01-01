Dr. Kambiz Afrasiabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afrasiabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kambiz Afrasiabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kambiz Afrasiabi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kambiz Afrasiabi MD2571 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 827-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kambiz Afrasiabi, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Gen Hosp/UCLA
- General Hospital Los Angeles, Usc Medical Center
- Gen Hosp Los Angeles Co-Usc Med Ctr
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afrasiabi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afrasiabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afrasiabi speaks Arabic, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Afrasiabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afrasiabi.
