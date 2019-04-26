Dr. Kamau Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamau Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamau Collins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Everly Hildreth and Platman Behavioral Services LLC8114 Sandpiper Cir Ste 215, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-9000
-
2
Balance Point Wellness5820 York Rd Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (410) 800-2169
- 3 8441 Belair Rd Ste G4, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 800-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
He always inquires about my overall health and is very kind.
About Dr. Kamau Collins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1235332099
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.