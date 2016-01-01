Overview

Dr. Kamasamudram Ravilochan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Espanola Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Ravilochan works at Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Santa Fe, NM with other offices in Centennial, CO and Espanola, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Concussion and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.