Dr. Kamasamudram Ravilochan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravilochan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamasamudram Ravilochan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamasamudram Ravilochan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian Espanola Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Ravilochan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pmg St Michaels454 SAINT MICHAELS DR, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 473-0390
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Specialists - Centennial6825 S Galena St Ste 301, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 730-8277
-
3
Presbyterian Espanola Hospital1010 Spruce St, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 367-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Espanola Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravilochan?
About Dr. Kamasamudram Ravilochan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1558335273
Education & Certifications
- Ami Presby Denver Hospital
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravilochan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravilochan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravilochan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravilochan works at
Dr. Ravilochan has seen patients for Migraine, Concussion and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravilochan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravilochan speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravilochan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravilochan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravilochan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravilochan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.