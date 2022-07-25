Overview

Dr. Kamara Garner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Valley Medical Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Eminence, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.