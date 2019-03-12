Dr. Adeleke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamar Adeleke, MD
Dr. Kamar Adeleke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Tri-state Cardiovascular Institute2401 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 777-1103
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Very knowledgeable and caring!!
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Adeleke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeleke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeleke has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeleke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adeleke speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeleke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeleke.
