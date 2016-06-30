See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Mukergee works at Dr. Mukergee, MD in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Mukergee, MD
    7392 Magnolia Ave # 2711, Riverside, CA 92504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 364-2960

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jun 30, 2016
    Dr. MUkergee is a great doctor but I do really hate she is never in the office anymore
    Alicia A in Riverside ca — Jun 30, 2016
    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1740398536
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • M.Y. Hospital
    • Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College
    Dr. Kamana Mukergee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukergee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mukergee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mukergee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mukergee works at Dr. Mukergee, MD in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mukergee’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukergee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukergee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukergee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukergee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

