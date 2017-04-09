Dr. Buttar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY.
Dr. Buttar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Family Medicine181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 2, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5858
- 2 13201 14th Ave, College Point, NY 11356 Directions (917) 285-2158
-
3
Huntington Station Urgent Care247 WALT WHITMAN RD, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 923-2450
-
4
Glen Oaks Urgent Care25925 Union Tpke, Glen Oaks, NY 11004 Directions (718) 347-1470
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buttar?
Dr. Buttar treated me for a ruptured Baker's Cyst. His treatment was well informed and I received excellent and swift care. If ever I have a problem requiring a sports doctor, Dr. Buttar is the person I would seek out.
About Dr. Kamalpreet Buttar, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1669760419
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buttar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buttar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.