Oncology
Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Dr Sampurnar Nand Med Coll and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Sankhala works at Tower Hematology Oncology Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tower Hematology
    9090 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
    Cedars Sinai's The Angeles Clinic and Research Center
    11818 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritoneal Cancer
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Thyroid Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Angiosarcoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cancer-Related Conditions
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colon Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Cancer
Ewing's Sarcoma
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Heart Tumors, Malignant
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Meningiomas
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Metastatic Prostate Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Sarcoma
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thrombosis
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 16, 2021
    My wife has been a patient of Dr Sankhala for several years. We contacted him for a second opinion and are very glad that we did. He is a careful listener, very professional and wise. His knowledge base amazes me. He treats us as friends and we felt confident with his kind way of providing excellent care.
    About Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Marwari and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1225214174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    • University of Rajasthan / Dr. S.N. Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Dr Sampurnar Nand Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamalesh Sankhala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankhala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sankhala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sankhala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sankhala has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sankhala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankhala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankhala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankhala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankhala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

