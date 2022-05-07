Overview

Dr. Kamalesh Ramaiya, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Ramaiya works at Eye Associates Of New Mexico in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM and Farmington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.