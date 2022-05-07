Dr. Kamalesh Ramaiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamalesh Ramaiya, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamalesh Ramaiya, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Ramaiya works at
Locations
1
Eye Associates Of New Mexico1817 Wellspring Ave Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 892-3434
2
Retina Center4411 The 25 Way NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-4411
3
Farmington Office622 W Maple St Ste B, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 325-4003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramaiya is popular because he is adept and carefully reviews eyes and data from exams. He is the doctor I prefer to inject my eyes because the pain is less and the healing is faster.
About Dr. Kamalesh Ramaiya, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467568485
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Retina Institute / Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramaiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaiya has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.