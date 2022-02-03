Dr. Kamalesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamalesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamalesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Bluefield Gastroenterology Pllc405 12th Street Ext, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-7243
East River Medical Pllc512 Cherry St Bldg I, Bluefield, WV 24701 Directions (304) 324-2733
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't complain. Did have to wait but there is a sign up that tells you that. The ladies up front were very nice. The lady that works in the back with Dr. Patel I'm assuming is his nurse was nice, she also has a lot to do. I thought she was very professional I know some people had low regard for her. But she's not there to hold your hand or make conversation. She's way too busy getting every patient ready for their procedure. Dr. Patel was very nice and explained everything. Thanks, Donald Graham.
About Dr. Kamalesh Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1750472817
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
