Overview

Dr. Kamalesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Penn and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Bluefield Gastroenterology in Princeton, WV with other offices in Bluefield, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.