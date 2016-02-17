Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamalesh Pai, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamalesh Pai, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 998-9442
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pai is the best of the field. Always, gives input, time, and recommendations of very professional colleagues according to patient necessities. I trust and recommend this doctor 100 %.
About Dr. Kamalesh Pai, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.