Dr. Kamaldeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at LPG Cardiology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.