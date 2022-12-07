See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD

Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.

Dr. Aderibigbe works at SONORAN ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA SURGEONS PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Clive, IA and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.
    3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 874-2040
    Iowa Ortho
    1601 NW 114th St, Clive, IA 50325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 247-8400
    Iowa Ortho
    450 Laurel St # A, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 247-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
  • Mercyone Newton Medical Center
  • Pella Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Digital Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Aderibigbe did a superb job repairing my crushed elbow, including building up a particularly challenging, impacted area of the bone. Was great about communication, worked with me through a nightmare of a workers comp case. Great patient care, extremely skilled surgeon.
    Christy Deaton — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD

    • Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043454978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aderibigbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aderibigbe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aderibigbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aderibigbe has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aderibigbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Aderibigbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aderibigbe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aderibigbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aderibigbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

