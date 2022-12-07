Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aderibigbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD
Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Mercyone Newton Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Iowa Ortho1601 NW 114th St, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 247-8400
Iowa Ortho450 Laurel St # A, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Dr. Aderibigbe did a superb job repairing my crushed elbow, including building up a particularly challenging, impacted area of the bone. Was great about communication, worked with me through a nightmare of a workers comp case. Great patient care, extremely skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Kamaldeen Aderibigbe, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Minnesota
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Aderibigbe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aderibigbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aderibigbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aderibigbe has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aderibigbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aderibigbe speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Aderibigbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aderibigbe.
