Overview

Dr. Kamalakar Rambhatla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Greater El Monte Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Rambhatla works at Kamalakar S Rambhatla MD Inc in El Monte, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA, Rosemead, CA and Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.