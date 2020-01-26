Dr. Kamala Littleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamala Littleton, MD
Dr. Kamala Littleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Hospital Baltimore301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-2227Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 539-2227
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 539-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An excellent surgeon who is thorough, careful, caring and a top-of-the-line surgeon. Do what she tells you to do And you will have a successful knee replacement and recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043253586
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Littleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Littleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Littleton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Littleton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littleton.
