Dr. Kamal Ummed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Ummed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Ummed works at
Locations
Nsh Cancer Institute Professional Services G. LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-4777
Georgia Cancer specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 566-6995
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He treats you like you are his only patient. Dr. Ummed is caring, no sugar coating and treats you like he would want to be treated. Never rushing you to get to next patient. Very special doctor.
About Dr. Kamal Ummed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ummed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ummed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ummed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ummed works at
Dr. Ummed has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ummed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ummed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ummed.
