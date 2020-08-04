Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taslimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Locations
Taslimi & Mirza M.d. P.A.5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 771-5442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Taslimi for 10 years now. He was with me from the day she was born. I travel an hour to stay with his office. He is a very smart and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Kamal Taslimi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1093728040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taslimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taslimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Taslimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taslimi.
