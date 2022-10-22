Overview

Dr. Kamal Shemisa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shemisa works at TriHealth Heart And Vascular in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Oxford, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.