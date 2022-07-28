Dr. Kamal Shanbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Shanbour, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Shanbour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Ifc North Macarthur5720 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 470-2207Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center for Women's Health13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shanbour is always willing to listen to my concerns and offer advice when needed. He has a warm and patient manner.
About Dr. Kamal Shanbour, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
