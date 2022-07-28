Overview

Dr. Kamal Shanbour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Shanbour works at INTEGRIS Family Care North MacArthur in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.