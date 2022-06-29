Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Beaufort County Memorial Hospital Dba4818 BLUFFTON PKWY, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 705-8888
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Candler Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adverse Drug Reactions
Age Spots
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
Anemia
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bedwetting
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bone Loss
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Disease
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cold Sore
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Coumadin® Management
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diet Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Edema
Elbow Pain
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Exercise Counseling
Facial Trauma
Fall
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
Functional Dyspepsia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroenteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Counseling Services
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hand Pain
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herniated Disc
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypohydration
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Indigestion, Non-Ulcer
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Insulin Resistance Syndrome
International Travel Diseases
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Pain
Laceration
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lower Extremity Trauma
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Metabolic Syndrome
Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neck Pain
Neonatal Care
Nerve Pain
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Neuromuscular Diseases
Nicotine Addiction
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Panic Attack
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pernicious Anemia
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Post-Menopausal Problems
Primary Care for Adolescents
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rhinitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Salivary Duct Stones
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Snoring
- View other providers who treat Sports Injuries
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Streptococcal Infections
- View other providers who treat Stress Management
- View other providers who treat Stroke Prevention
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrush
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Treatment for Nose Bleeds
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Infection
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Trauma
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wounds
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I have been going to Dr. Patel for over 10 years now. He is intelligent, kind, efficient, answers all your questions, is thorough, and I trust him completely. The staff is also great. I have been able to get help by phone or, if needed, they try to fit you in the schedule for an urgent visit. Communications are excellent, especially now that he is affiliated with the Beaufort Memorial Hospital system.
About Dr. Kamal Patel, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386748408
Education & Certifications
- Barberton Citizens Hospital
- Barberton Citizens Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.