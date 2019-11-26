Dr. Kamal Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Nassif, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Nassif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Locations
Dr KF Nassif & Associates, SC4811 S 76th St Ste 205, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 281-1066
Shirley Y Godiwalla M.d Sc10625 W North Ave Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 258-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nassif explains what he is doing and why he is doing it Interactive care is excellent.
About Dr. Kamal Nassif, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassif accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassif has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassif speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.