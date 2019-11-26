Overview

Dr. Kamal Nassif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Nassif works at Dr KF Nassif & Associates, SC in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.