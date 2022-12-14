Dr. Kamal Nagpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Nagpal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kamal Nagpal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
-
1
Canyon State Urology PC5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Arizona Urology Specialists Arrowhead6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2600B, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 942-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Arizona Urology Specialists7747 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 235, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 375-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
First off, I can highly recommend Dr.Kamal Nagpal, M.D. He is a highly qualified and caring Doctor and an exceptional surgeon, he takes all the time needed to explain things to me, and I appreciate that. He employs a qualified staff which is a plus, and the wait times are acceptable. Dr. Nagpal has numerous convenient locations that are clean and nicely appointed. Overall, I am pleased with the care I receive from Dr. Nagpal and his staff.
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1326371717
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Lahey Clinic Boston Ma
- University College Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
- Urology
