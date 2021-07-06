Dr. Kamal Moulana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Moulana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Moulana, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Moulana works at
Locations
Woodland Medical Specialists1240 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-9881
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moulana makes sure I understand everything he’s telling me. He knows I don’t have the degrees he does, so he explains so I understand. ??
About Dr. Kamal Moulana, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083626642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moulana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moulana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moulana works at
Dr. Moulana has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moulana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.