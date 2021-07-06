Overview

Dr. Kamal Moulana, MD is a Pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Moulana works at Woodland Medical Specialists in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.