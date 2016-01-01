Dr. Kamal Masri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Masri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Masri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Masri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WK Lung Specialists2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masri?
About Dr. Kamal Masri, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1134418437
Education & Certifications
- INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri works at
Dr. Masri has seen patients for Bronchiolitis, Respiratory Management and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.