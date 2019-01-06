Dr. Kamal Khabbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khabbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Khabbaz, MD
Dr. Kamal Khabbaz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Division of Cardiac Surgery110 Francis St Ste 2A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-8383
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Excellent, cannot say enough good things about him
- English, Armenian
- Harvard U
- U Hosps Cleveland-Case Western Rsv
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Amer U Beirut
Dr. Khabbaz has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khabbaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
