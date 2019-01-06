Overview

Dr. Kamal Khabbaz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Khabbaz works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.