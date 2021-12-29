Dr. Kamal Kalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Kalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Kalia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They completed their residency with University Pittsburgh
Dr. Kalia works at
Locations
-
1
Baystate Neurosurgery2 Medical Center Dr Ste 503, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalia?
Dr. Kalia explained in detail what my surgery entailed, even possible failure. He was patient, never rushing me, and answered all my questions. My surgery was 100% successful, and I can't thank him enough! I have a new life, and I can thank this wonderful man!
About Dr. Kamal Kalia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477635134
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalia works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.