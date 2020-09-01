Overview

Dr. Kamal Hasan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Davison, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Davison Pediatric Clinic in Davison, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.