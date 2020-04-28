See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Towson, MD
Dr. Kamal Hamod, MD

Dr. Kamal Hamod, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kamal Hamod, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Hamod works at KAMAL A HAMOD MD MPH in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The PelviCure Center
    120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 405, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 847-3500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Kamal Hamod, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093814311
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med Coll Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Amer U Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Hamod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamod has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

