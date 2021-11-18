Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Dagly works at
Long Island Hand Center166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-4263
Long Island Hand Center53 Brentwood Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 427-4263
- Huntington Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
My name is Sister Pia, and I'm a Benedictine Nun who had a great privilege to meet Dr. Kamal Dagly when I was about to lose my left hand due to severe entrapment of the ulnar nerve in my elbow. At that time, I didn’t have much strength left in my hand. I couldn’t use the keyboard anymore which disallowed me to work, nor could I hold anything in my hand. I have to add that I’m a short statured person (3’6”) with challenging body structure, including my arms. I remember when I met Dr. Dagly, how fast he diagnosed my problem, and how compassionately he took care of me. He gave me hope, he was willing to save my hand. So he undertook the challenge and performed a surgery, decompression and transposition of the ulnar nerve. The nerve regenerated sooner than expected. Today I praise and thank the Lord for putting Dr. Dagly on my life’s path, because with his unique knowledge, and an outstanding surgical skill he was able to save my hand. I would strongly recommend dr. Kamal Dagly to all!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1265678742
- Tufts / New England Baptist Hand & Upper Extremity
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Univeristy Miami
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
