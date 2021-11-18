See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Dagly works at Long Island Hand Center in Huntington, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Hand Center
    166 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-4263
  2. 2
    Long Island Hand Center
    53 Brentwood Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Clavicle Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sister Pia Wojtak, OSB — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265678742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts / New England Baptist Hand & Upper Extremity
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Dagly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dagly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dagly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dagly has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dagly speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

