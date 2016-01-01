Overview

Dr. Kamal Chemali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Chemali works at Sentara Neuromuscular Autonomic & Music Medicine in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.