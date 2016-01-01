Dr. Kamal Chemali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chemali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Chemali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamal Chemali, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Rappahannock General Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Chemali works at
Locations
Sentara Neuromuscular Autonomic & Music Medicine600 Gresham Dr Ste 8610, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 252-9015
- 2 11100 Euclid Ave Ste 515, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3192
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kamal Chemali, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265474795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chemali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chemali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chemali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chemali has seen patients for Syncope, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chemali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chemali speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chemali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chemali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chemali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chemali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.