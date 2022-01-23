See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Bohsali works at Bahri Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Riverside in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bahri Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic PA
    1045 Riverside Ave Ste 110, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 358-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811998842
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Health System
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohsali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohsali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohsali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohsali works at Bahri Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Riverside in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bohsali’s profile.

    Dr. Bohsali has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohsali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohsali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohsali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohsali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohsali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.