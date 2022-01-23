Overview

Dr. Kamal Bohsali, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Bohsali works at Bahri Orthopedics and Sports Medicine- Riverside in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.