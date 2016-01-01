See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kamal Bijanpour, MD

Adult Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kamal Bijanpour, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center.

Dr. Bijanpour works at Matrix Integrated Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matrix Integrated Medical Group
    3000 S Robertson Blvd Ste 270, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 559-5916
  2. 2
    College Medical Center
    3605 Long Beach Blvd Ste 304, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • L A Downtown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Kamal Bijanpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1598903858
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LAC & USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Katholieke Universiteit Nijmegen
    Undergraduate School
    • U SC
