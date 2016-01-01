Overview

Dr. Kamal Batniji, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Batniji works at Dr. Tenley K . Lawton in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.