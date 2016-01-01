Dr. Kamal Batniji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batniji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamal Batniji, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamal Batniji, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Batniji works at
Locations
Head& Neck Medical & Facial Plastic Surgery Inc.361 Hospital Rd Ste 329, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (626) 280-6811
Kamal Batniji, MD1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 604, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 660-1111
- 3 500 N Garfield Ave Ste 302, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 280-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kamal Batniji, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 59 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batniji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batniji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batniji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batniji has seen patients for Dizziness, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batniji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batniji speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Batniji. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batniji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batniji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batniji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.