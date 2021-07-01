Dr. Kalyani Regeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalyani Regeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalyani Regeti, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from PES Institute of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Regeti works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group3611 Tamiami Trl Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8095
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Regeti is professional, friendly, and respectful. She takes time to answer questions fully. I am a retired nurse and I'm fussy!!
About Dr. Kalyani Regeti, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1639613300
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- PES Institute of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regeti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regeti accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regeti has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Regeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.