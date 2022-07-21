Dr. Kalyani Gaddipati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddipati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalyani Gaddipati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalyani Gaddipati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Ottawa Ottawa Ontario Canada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Gaddipati works at
Locations
Mid Florida Gastroenterology917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2051, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional physician with superior clinical skills. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Kalyani Gaddipati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French and Telugu
- 1033165964
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- State University - Case Western Reserve University
- University of Toronto Toronto Ontario Canada
- Univeristy of Ottawa Ottawa Ontario Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaddipati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaddipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaddipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaddipati works at
Dr. Gaddipati has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaddipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaddipati speaks French and Telugu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddipati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddipati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddipati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddipati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.