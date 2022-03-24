Overview

Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Latchamsetty works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.