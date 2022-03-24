See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Urology
5.0 (54)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Latchamsetty works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Institute-neurosurgery
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 563-3447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Hydrocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Latchamsetty is an excellent doctor, very caring, listens, doesn't rush, spends ample time with patients.
    About Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1699724138
    Education & Certifications

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington
    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    • Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
