Dr. Kalyan Bhamidimarri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalyan Bhamidimarri, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Bhamidimarri works at
Locations
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalyan Bhamidimarri, MD
- Hepatology
- English
- 1154439156
Education & Certifications
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhamidimarri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhamidimarri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhamidimarri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhamidimarri works at
Dr. Bhamidimarri has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhamidimarri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhamidimarri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhamidimarri.
