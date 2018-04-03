Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Locations
Ashlan Medical Clinic4425 W Ashlan Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dhillon removed my gallbladder a week ago and he answered any questions I had beforehand but after he quickly came into my room at the hospital and pushed on my stomach walked out and didn't give me a chance to ask any questions. His office is great the lady in the front was nice but the lady who took out my staples was rude.
About Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGill-Royal Victoria Hosp
- Norwalk Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.