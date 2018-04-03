Overview

Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Dhillon works at Ashlan Medical Clinic in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.