Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD

General Surgery
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Dhillon works at Ashlan Medical Clinic in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ashlan Medical Clinic
    4425 W Ashlan Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 03, 2018
    Dr Dhillon removed my gallbladder a week ago and he answered any questions I had beforehand but after he quickly came into my room at the hospital and pushed on my stomach walked out and didn't give me a chance to ask any questions. His office is great the lady in the front was nice but the lady who took out my staples was rude.
    — Apr 03, 2018
    About Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1578731428
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill-Royal Victoria Hosp
    • Norwalk Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalwant Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhillon works at Ashlan Medical Clinic in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhillon’s profile.

    Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

