Dr. Kalvin Kapoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalvin Kapoor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalvin Kapoor, DO is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy300 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (786) 244-2403Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
Very straightforward and to the point. I love how nice the staff are and how attentive Dr.Kapoor is.
About Dr. Kalvin Kapoor, DO
- Psychotherapy
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1861829392
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.