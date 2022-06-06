Overview

Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Ucar works at City Of Hope in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.