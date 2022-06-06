Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ucar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Ucar works at
Locations
-
1
Glendale222 W Eulalia St Ste 100B, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 637-7611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ucar?
My wife was on blood thinner because of blood clot. He helped her so much that she is like born again. I had colon cancer and anemia. Anemia has gone and my cancer has not come back after 3 years. We both are very happy what Dr. Ucar has done for us.
About Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1710912175
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ucar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ucar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ucar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ucar works at
Dr. Ucar has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ucar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ucar speaks Arabic and Armenian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ucar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ucar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ucar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ucar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.