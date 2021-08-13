Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Ocala and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Solanki works at
Locations
1
Solanki Cardiology & Associates1015 SE 17th St Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 513-8795
2
Ocala Family Physicians PA3515 SE 17th St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 604-6235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 280-4039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida Ocala West6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 678-3008
5
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Fl C2105 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 604-6232
6
Solanki Cardiology1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 534, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 604-6239
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solanki?
Thank you Dr. Solanki. You save my life. No waiting time.
About Dr. Kalpesh Solanki, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245325570
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital / Moffitt / Tampa Va @ Usf
- Tampa General Hospital / Usf
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Solanki works at
