Overview

Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.