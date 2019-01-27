Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis and Ascension Seton Hays.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tele-physicians P.c.1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (866) 483-9690
- 2 211 Elmhurst Ste E, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 268-9467
-
3
Texas Institute Of Interventional Pulmonary And Sleep, Ltd1500 Dacy Ln Ste 100, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- Ascension Seton Hays
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel was very thorough. He accepted my decision (to not take drugs or invasive action) once all test results were explained to me. (I am 72 with no desire to prolong my life at the expense of drug potential side effects.) He listened tomy concerns and welcomed me to come back at any time in the future if I want to consult with him or feel the need for retesting ...PFT...In the future. (Not many MDs today really listen to the elderly today!)
About Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1073732830
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Brooklyn Hospital (Affiliate of Weill-Cornell)
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.